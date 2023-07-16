Mom went home to the loving arms of Jesus on July 8, 2023. She was born in Barthell, Kentucky, on Jan. 23, 1940, to Aily (Wilson) and Luther Morrow. Her family resided in Barthell until the coal mines shut down and then relocated to Oregon where she attended Roseburg High School, graduating in 1958.
Mom was united in marriage to Coy Ledbetter in Winston, Oregon, on Aug. 16, 1958, and they spent 64 years together until dad’s passing in August of 2022. They bought a small home in the area and started their family before eventually moving to a new home on ten acres on Rice Creek Road outside of Dillard. Mom was a devoted wife and mother and spent her life caring for her family and home. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, sewing, working in her yard, teaching Sunday School classes, volunteering for school parties and field trips and baking, especially around Christmas so she could share her cookies and candy with family, friends and neighbors.
Mom is survived by sons, Don (Terry) and Brent (Maria); daughters, Della (Greg) and Lisa (Gary); eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren (with another little one due to arrive in February); brother, Bob and sister, Betty. Mom was preceded in death by dad; her parents, Luther and Aily, and stepmother, Marie; brothers Elmer, Edgar, Tom, Don, and Jay, and sisters Evelyn, Thelma, Flonnie, Lonnie, Dorothy, and Elsie.
To honor mom’s wishes, no services will be held. Our family would like to thank Dr. Rola Baker, the caregivers at Avamere at Oak Park and Bristol Hospice for the care and compassion mom received over the past year as her health declined.
Mom was a kind, caring woman of faith who loved spending time with her family and helping others. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, neighbor and friend and will be missed by all who knew her.
