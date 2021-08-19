DORIS JEAN SELBY (SEYMON)
5/20/1933 — 8/4/2021
Our dear mother, Grammy, and Great Grammy died peacefully, surrounded by her entire loving family on August 4, 2021 after a brief and sudden illness. Her incredible wisdom, insightfulness, intelligence, thoughtfulness, generosity, integrity, business sense, and compassion touched any who crossed her path. After a childhood in Washington, Colorado, New Mexico and California, she settled in Hayward, then San Leandro, where she was wife to Pete Seymon (Fabric Lane), and raised her three children. She worked at Bancroft Junior High School and Chabot College before joining her father, Eirwin F. Selby, to run their real estate business on Jackson Avenue in Hayward. She later moved to Pleasanton, retired, and shared a household for her last 20 years with her two daughters. Here she consumed herself with quilting, gardening, cooking (amazing soups!), reading, playing Scrabble (especially with her son with disabilities), enjoying grand and great-grandchildren, and promoting her daughters’ teaching careers, all with her graceful energy. She is survived by her three children: David Seymon (Mary Jo Seymon), Leni Seymon, and Gail Myers; three grandchildren: George Myers (Julie Myers), Gwen Anaya (Jason Anaya), and Conrad Myers (Katelynn Myers); and seven great-grandchildren: Ivy Myers, Austin Myers, Olivia Myers, Cruz Anaya, Ruby Anaya, Grayson Myers, and Harper Myers. At her request, no services will be held, but she will be honored and remembered forever in our hearts.
