The family of Doris Bedell would like to inform the community of her passing on July 30, 2022, and, through this obituary, we would like to share her life and remembrances with you.
Doris Keller was born in 1929, in State College, Pennsylvania, to parents, William and Beulah Keller. Doris was an only child and she loved the rank and privileges it afforded her. During her childhood, Doris lived in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and San Francisco.
After graduation from high school, Doris attended Elmira College in New York for one year. She then transferred to Penn State University where she studied art, was a Pi Gamma Alpha Fine Arts Honorary and a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority.
From an early age, Doris had an interest in and talent for painting and art. Doris graduated from Penn State University in 1951 with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts.
While at Penn State, Doris met her future husband, Joseph Bedell. Doris and Joe often told the story that, during a fraternity party, they saw each other from across the room and remarked to their respective friends, “That’s the man/girl I’m going to marry.” It truly was love at first sight. After they both graduated, Joe and Doris were married in a small chapel in State College, Pennsylvania.
Joe and Doris lived in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Michigan before settling in Roseburg in the 1960’s, when Joe accepted a position with Roseburg Lumber. They had three children along the way; Cindy, William and Christie.
Joe and Doris loved Roseburg and the Umpqua Valleys, building their dream home on the North Umpqua River. Joe predeceased Doris in 2007. Doris continued to live in her beloved home until her declining health necessitated a move to memory care.
Doris was a prolific artist and found inspiration in the beautiful Douglas County landscapes; its rolling hills, old barns and, of course, the North Umpqua River. For several years Doris owned and operated an art and frame shop in downtown Roseburg. She was an award-winning frame designer and taught art classes at the Umpqua Valley Arts Center for many years. Her paintings remain in several important private and corporate collections. However, Doris’ greatest contributions to the art community included former president and vice president of the Roseburg Art Association, and co-founder and former director of the Umpqua Valley Arts Center.
In their retirement, Joe and Doris loved having their two grandsons visit. Seth and Bryce have many happy memories and were treated to all sorts of fun and activities during these summer visits. They happily retell the stories of visiting Wildlife Safari, grandma driving the Winnebago motorhome to Winchester Bay and grandma cutting the crust off their French toast (because the crust was just there to hold the bread together).
Doris absolutely loved football, specifically Penn State football. Over the years, she relished Penn State football games, wearing her Penn State attire on game day and telling stories of her time at the university. Seeing a televised “White Out” at Beaver Stadium brought her great joy.
Doris had 92 wonderful years, filled with the things she enjoyed most. Doris was able to stay in her home as long as she did thanks to her family, friends and caregivers. Doris spent her final months at Touchmark Memory Care in Bend, where she received wonderful care and was close to family.
Doris is survived by her children, son-in-law Troy, daughter-in-law Maureen, grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Contributions can be made in Doris’ memory to the Umpqua Valley Art Association. Her family and friends miss her greatly. Go Nittany Lions!
We ask the community’s understanding as to why Doris Bedell’s family will not be present at the celebration of life for our mother this upcoming Saturday. The co-organizers of the event, and publishers of their obituary, in both cases, did not inform our family of their plans, ask permission from our family, ask of our mother’s wishes or invite our family to the celebration of life. Our attendance would be uncomfortable and, for members of the community attending, we don’t wish to be a distraction. We will miss sharing reminiscences of our parents, but this is not the celebration our family envisioned. Thank you for your friendship for our mother as she was fond of you all.
