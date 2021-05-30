Doris passed away peacefully on May 15, 2021, with her family by her side. She was 96 years old.
Born March 22, 1925, in Wenatchee, WA, Doris Marie Lander was a life-long resident of Douglas County, Oregon. After graduation from Roseburg High School, she married John Elwood McLaughlin, and together they raised five sons Larry, Roger, Kim, Craig, Mark and daughter Karen. Doris was preceded in death by her husband Elwood, sons Roger and Larry, sister Sharon Lander, brother Dale Lander and Granddaughter Janine Czernowski.
Doris leaves behind sons Kim [Johanna], Craig [Stacey], Mark [Emily], daughter Karen Calvert [Phillip], 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Lorrain Lander and numerous nieces and nephews.
Doris worked as a teachers aide at Green Elementary School for many years and assisted her brother in his accounting business and was also a successful business owner. She loved gardening, going to garage sales, collecting Fenton glassware and windchimes. She rarely missed a game or play or special occasion for any family member. She was very loved and will be missed.
