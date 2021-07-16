Dorothy Anne Jones
Dorothy Anne Jones, age 94, of Roseburg, Oregon, peacefully passed away in her home with her husband, Jay Jones at her side.
Dorothy was a long-time member of Brawley, California, First Christian Church, serving as Sunday School teacher, choir member and so many other duties in her church throughout the years. She has been currently attending Roseburg, Oregon, First Christian Church since 2008.
After raising their 4 children, Dorothy worked in Brawley School District, working as clerk for many years and loved working with the principals, teachers and students.
Dorothy is survived by her current husband, Jay Jones, and his family. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Wick, who is interred at Fort Rosecrans National Military Cemetery. She is survived by her children; daughter Barbara Holmes (Chuck) of Roseburg, Oregon; sons, Bill Wick of San Diego, California, and Chris (Melissa) Wick of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Dan Wick of Brawley, California; brothers, Howard Cady (deceased), Edwin Cady (deceased), and surviving brother, Robert Cady of Los Alamos, New Mexico. She has 11 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service Friday, July 30, at First Christian Church, at 432 SE Kane Street, in Roseburg, Oregon. There will be an online Facebook Live at 11:00 a.m. for those who cannot attend.
The family suggests donations to First Christian Church in Roseburg, Oregon, or your favorite cancer foundation, in lieu of flowers.
