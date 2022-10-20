Dorothy Evelyn Hunt was born Aug. 22, 1921, in Rupert, Idaho, to Joseph and Flo Culley. She joined her brothers Abe, Clem, Floyd, Clyde and her sister Beulah. They lived on a sugar beet farm, raised pigs and chickens and always had a large garden. On Aug. 23, 1938, she married Richard Earl Hunt. They were married for 62 years before Richard moved to heaven in 2000.

