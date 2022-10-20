Dorothy Evelyn Hunt was born Aug. 22, 1921, in Rupert, Idaho, to Joseph and Flo Culley. She joined her brothers Abe, Clem, Floyd, Clyde and her sister Beulah. They lived on a sugar beet farm, raised pigs and chickens and always had a large garden. On Aug. 23, 1938, she married Richard Earl Hunt. They were married for 62 years before Richard moved to heaven in 2000.
Dorothy and Richard lived in various locations in Idaho and Nevada. During World War II, they lived in Los Angeles where Richard worked in an experimental aircraft factory. They moved to the Myrtle Creek area in the spring of 1967. Dorothy and her sister Beulah opened a dress shop in Myrtle Creek. In 1972, Dorothy and Richard purchased the Rose Motel which they operated until the early 1980s when Richard retired. Dorothy and Richard had four children — Richard L., Nancy, Robert and Patricia.
Dorothy was an amazing woman that brought a smile to everyone she met. She particularly enjoyed her last three birthdays in the park. Thank you to everyone who helped make those special memories for her. She loved her family and friends and will be missed by many who also loved her.
Dorothy moved to heaven on Oct. 11, 2022, after a short time on hospice care. She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, husband Richard, daughter Nancy E. Trueblood, sons-in-law Lyle Trueblood and Marshall Hitt and two grandsons, Larry Trueblood and Steven Trueblood.
She leaves behind her children Richard L. (Sandy) Hunt, Robert A. Hunt, Patricia K. Hitt; grandchildren Donna (Tom) Lelevich, Gerald L. Hunt, Robert A. (Lisa) Hunt Jr., Kenneth A. Hunt, Krystyn (Brandon) Aho, Shawn (Tish) Kuntz and Ben (Cassie) Kuntz; 26 great-grandchildren; 19 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Mountain View Memorial Chapel in Myrtle Creek on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 2 p.m. A viewing will take place a 1 p.m.
