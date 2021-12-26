Born on Sept. 5, 1926, to John William Casad and Susie May Chapman Casad in Central Point, Oregon.
Dorothy went home to her savior Jesus on Dec. 12, 2021. She married Joseph W. Garris on Feb. 13, 1944, and lived in Medford, Oregon, most of her life.
Dorothy was a homemaker and loving mother of eight children. She loved to write and has left many journals and letters to her family.
She loved coloring in her later years. Reading was also one of her favorite pastimes. Most of all, Dorothy loved the Lord, her excitement to be with Him was a part of her conversations with her family. Her heart was for people to give their lives to the Lord. She had great faith, and one of her sayings was "Jesus knows, he's got it all in control."
She loved the people around her and had a witty sense of humor like her father, John Casad. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Susie Casad; her husband of 65 years, Joseph Garris; her sister, Ardis Smith and brothers, Joe "Doc", John Jr., Kay & Roland Casad. She is survived by her younger sister, Barbara Sims of Port Angeles, Washington; and her eight children: Margaret Bailey (Jim); Phyllis Griffin (Ken); Susan Smithhisler (Ron); Stanley Garris (Nancie); Matthew Garris (Jenita); Phillip Garris (Debbi); Ruth Botens (Mike); and Rose Lucas (Gary).
She has 24 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
She will be dearly missed, but now resides with her Lord and Savior with great joy.
