Dorothy Mae (Baird) Gillett, age 100, of Albany, passed from this life to her heavenly home on Aug. 24, 2023, just two days after her 100th birthday. The weekend before her death, she was able to enjoy her birthday party and visit with many friends and relatives. A memorial service will be held at the Sodaville Evangelical Church at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 1, 2023.
Dorothy was born in 1923, on Cole Road in Oakland, Oregon, to Donald and Winnie (Ford) Baird. She attended grade school with her siblings and cousins in a one-room schoolhouse near their home. After graduation from Oakland High School, she went on to attend one year of college at George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon. It was in Newberg that she met Lawrence Gillett.
They were married in 1949, and made their first home in Brownsville. While living in Brownsville, Ila Mae joined the family. After moving to the Oakland area, the family grew to include Mary Ellen, Pamela, Viola and Clifford.
Lawrence and Dorothy had a strong faith in the Lord and loved to share the story of the gospel with others. They were very involved in church activities and in inviting others to join them in following the Lord.
The family moved to Lebanon in 1962. Dorothy loved children, crafts and doing puzzles. She started working in children's ministries when she was 10 years old and continued with this activity until she was in her 90s. The children loved to see what crafts she would create to help them remember the Bible story each week.
In 1998, Lawrence and Dorothy moved to Mennonite Village in Albany where Dorothy lived until her death.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lawrence and their three children Eldon, Robert and Leona who died shortly after their birth. She was also preceded in death by her parents Donald and Winnie and her siblings Roy, Elmer, Peg, and Bill as well as her five children, Ila Mae Gillett, Mary Ellen Pontnak, Pam (Duane) Mattson, Viola Cooney and Cliff Gillett. In addition, she is survived by her sister Martha “Mot” Lee and brother Dick (Bev) Baird, brother-in-law Ray (Linda) Gillett, sisters-in-law Dotty Baird and Mary Baird, 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
