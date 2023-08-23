After a long 15-year battle with Alzheimer’s, Dorothy joined the love of her life in heaven, on Aug. 10, 2023, at the age of 91. Dorothy was born on Dec. 23, 1931, in Prairie City, Oregon, to Henry and Hazel Bergstrom. She spent her childhood in Lakeview and graduated from Lakeview High School in 1949.
Dorothy met her life-long love, Harold Thompson, at a carnival in Lakeview in 1947, and they were married on June 9, 1951. Dorothy attended Southern Oregon College in Ashland (now Southern Oregon University). In 1972, they moved to Roseburg, where they spent the remainder of their lives.
Dorothy was a homemaker, always putting her husband and five kids ahead of herself. She volunteered as room mom for her kids’ schools, took in homemade goodies and planned class parties and she attended sporting events, band concerts and any other events her children participated in.
She did child care and worked at Kmart in 1985, for a couple years. In 1987, Dorothy and Harold bought Cellar 100 Wine Deli where she flourished in managing the business and learning the wine and catering company.
Dorothy was a wonderful people person, one of her greatest assets was helping and serving others.
Dorothy was always in the kitchen; she mastered her culinary skills with famous favorites of cheesecake, cinnamon rolls and giant cookies. She had the heart of an angel and the patience of a saint, she was a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a great-grandmother, a friend and a sibling. She would greet anyone who came into her home like family and accepted everyone the same.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and her brother Ernie Bergstrom as well as her dearest husband, Harold. She is survived by her five children; Steve Thompson (Sue), Sherry Duncan (Jerry), Sandy Hibbs (Neil), Scott Thompson (Shelley) and Sheila Havig (Erik), 15 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
