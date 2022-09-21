Dorwin (Doby) Fugate, age 83, passed away at home on Sept. 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous health battle. Doby was born to Woodrow and Katherine Fugate on Jan. 20, 1939, in Marinette, Wisconsin. Doby always put God and family first. He loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, hunting, playing golf and shooting his bow. He was an avid fan of the Oregon Ducks, Roseburg Indians and Green Bay Packers. Doby was always involved with nonprofits and community service everywhere he lived and served and chaired many boards. He was known for his love of life and people. It was said he never met a stranger.

