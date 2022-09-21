Dorwin (Doby) Fugate, age 83, passed away at home on Sept. 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous health battle. Doby was born to Woodrow and Katherine Fugate on Jan. 20, 1939, in Marinette, Wisconsin. Doby always put God and family first. He loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, hunting, playing golf and shooting his bow. He was an avid fan of the Oregon Ducks, Roseburg Indians and Green Bay Packers. Doby was always involved with nonprofits and community service everywhere he lived and served and chaired many boards. He was known for his love of life and people. It was said he never met a stranger.
Doby is survived by his loving wife Cindy. They were three days shy of celebrating 29 years of marriage. Doby is also survived by daughter Kim Rokus (Phil), sons Scott (Trasi), Lance (Kathleen), Jon Mitchelll (Jennifer) and Blake Mitchell (Leann); grandchildren Destiny, Broch, Jordan, Trista, Bryce, Tyler, Mason, Ember and Sawyer; great-grandchildren Paige, Alison, Haddie, Quinn and Holden; sisters Dorinda (Mervin) and Darla (Clyde); brothers Delbert (Nanette) and Daryl (Marsha); and many nieces and nephews.
Doby was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Jeanie, son Layne (Pokey) and siblings Donna, Delmar, Doug, Woody, Clyde, Danny and Donovan.
A celebration of life will be held next spring, as Doby would never want to interrupt hunting season or have people travel in winter weather.
The family would like to thank Cascade Hospice (nurse Lesa) for her kind, compassionate care.
