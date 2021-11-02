Kurt left his life on earth to be reunited with his brother, Brent in Heaven, on Oct. 8, 2021, due to COVID-19 complications.
Although he traveled a rough road most of his adult life, Kurt was kind hearted and trusting, many times to his detriment. Kurt was mechanically proficient and could build, repair or assemble almost anything, always to his high standards. He enjoyed working outside, especially construction and landscaping.
Kurt was an avid NASCAR fan and was fortunate to fulfill his dream of attending the Indianapolis 500 race. He was a registered member of the Clatsop/Nehalem Confederated Tribes and often relied on the culture and spirituality of his America Indian heritage. “They are not dead who live in hearts they leave behind” (American Indian Proverb).
Kurt is survived by his mother, Jean and step-father, Ken Linton, who were by his side as he passed to his next life; his former step-father, Don McGhehey, who raised him from age seven, with a positive influence as his dad through his early adulthood; half-sister, Donelle O'Loughlin (Dan), niece Avery and Nephew Finley; step-daughter Bethany Edwards, who he raised and dearly loved as his own daughter; grandchildren Isaias, Elexis and Uli, who he loved very much and was actively involved in their lives as their grandpa, and ex-wife, June Edwards Day. He is also survived by foster daughter Ria Martinez and her daughter Ella; step-mother Laura Day; half-sister Laci Day; step-brothers Travis and Lyle Linton and their families, as well as his aunts, uncles and cousins.
Kurt was predeceased by his brother Brent Day, half-brother Baily Day, and biological father Terry Day.
“God Saw You - God saw you were getting tired when a cure was not to be. So, he wrapped his arms around you and whispered ‘come to me’. You didn't deserve what you went through, so He gave you rest. And when I saw you sleeping so peaceful and free from pain, I could not wish you back to suffer that again" (Anonymous).
A celebration of life for family and close friends will be held at a later date.
