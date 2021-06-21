Douglas L. Baker peacefully passed away March 30th, 2021. Doug was born to Rita and Donald Baker in Salem, OR, January 20th, 1959. Doug was the oldest of five children. He is survived by Teresa, Dave, Dean, and Karen.
Doug grew up in Oregon, primarily in Eugene. He often reminisced of good times in the Skinners Butte area. By the late 70s, the Baker family had moved to Juneau, Alaska. Doug met and married Cheryl DIlg in April of 1986. Born to them, their sons Bryan Paul and Aaron George. While raising the young family Doug worked for the Juneau school district for ten years.
Doug relocated back to Oregon in the late 90s. He settled in Roseburg where most of his family had moved to. He worked for the Roseburg school district for the last 15 years. His two sons moved to Roseburg in the early 2000s.
Doug was a good man, very intelligent. He loved to read. Loved history, music, and cars. He had many skills. He was a great mechanic, very good at woodworking, and could fix almost anything. He was always understanding, could cope with a lot. He didn't complicate things, and always offered great advice. He will live vicariously through his two sons.
Doug would want his family and friends to know how much he loved them. He will be missed.
