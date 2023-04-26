Douglas Lee Croy passed away in his sleep at home in Roseburg, Oregon, on April 19, 2023. Doug was born on May 20, 1933, in Ryderwood, Washington, to father Leslie Jacob Croy and mother Florence “Eva” (Lockwood) Croy. He grew up and lived on the Lockwood Road homestead, attending Tenmile School and graduating from Roseburg High School.
Doug’s working career was working in the woods, for Paul B. Hult Lumber Company, then he moved on to field service at Marathon LeTourneau, and retired from Sun Studs.
Doug shares four children with his first wife, Norma “Deniece” (Coon) Croy: Connie Lynn, Steven Douglas, Deena Lee and David Douglas. He then went on to marry Nora Mae (Robbins) Standley and the family grew with her four sons Greg, Paul, Mark and Scott.
Doug is preceded in death by his son Steven Douglas Croy, daughter Connie Lynn Lucas, first wife Norma “Deniece”, sister Phyllis Duke and brother Conrad Lakey. He is survived by his wife Nora Mae Croy, daughter Deena (Allen) Daugherty, son David (Rocio) Croy, sister Donnis “Kay” Cooper, stepsons Greg Standley, Paul (Cindy) Standley, Mark Standley, Scott (Darla) Standley and grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren.
Doug’s service will be held at the Tenmile Missionary Church at, 2356 Tenmile Valley Rd. on April 29, at 11 a.m. After the service everyone is welcome to join us as we celebrate a life well lived by a man who was well loved by all.
Plant a tree or make a donation to a church or charity in remembrance of Douglas Lee Croy.
