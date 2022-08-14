Douglas Lee Dykeman of Portland, Oregon, left this world on Aug. 8, 2022. Doug was born on Oct. 11, 1944, to Carl and Dorothy Dykeman in Tacoma, Washington. In 1959, the Dykeman family moved to Roseburg, Oregon.
Doug became active in the 4-H affiliated horse circuit. Doug was awarded several championships in horsemanship, confirmation and showmanship; In 1962, he was awarded first place in horsemanship competing against 112 riders.
Roseburg High School's first “Rally King” and graduate of 1962, he led the rally squad to Corvallis where they received first place in the NW Regional Rally Squad Contest.
Post high school, after completing his bachelor's degree in science at Portland State University, he worked for Consolidated Freightways for 30 years, holding many positions and retiring as their director of training and development in Menlo Park in 1996.
Doug is survived by his brother Gary (Marian), nephew Gary (Cindy) and their daughters Sami and Tori, nephew Scot (Dona) and their sons Dane and Derek (Chelsea) and Derek’s son Liam, Sister-in-law Marlene, Edna (Elton), nieces Paula, Jennifer, Kathy and all of their kin of Sacramento area, aunt Jackie of Moses Lake, Washington, and 20 amazing cousins. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Carl and Dorothy Dykeman, and older brother Dale.
A special thanks and appreciation to Gay Van Horn and Alan Koenig for their generosity, love and spiritual guidance. Another special thanks to Kent Carter, Doug’s best friend and caretaker, who stayed with Doug until the very end.
A celebration of life may be held at a later date.
