Douglas Loyd Brownson passed away May 20, 2021 at the age of 88. He leaves behind his wife of 66 years of marriage, Marie Ann Pfeiffer Brownson. They were married in Kitzingen, Germany, October 5, 1955. They had three children: daughter, Judy Banducci of Boise, Idaho; sons, Carl Brownson of Yoncalla, OR, and Andy Brownson of Astoria, OR; and eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Doug lived in Oakland and surrounding areas all his life. He was a rancher, mill worker, logger and truck driver.
He spent several summers working in Alaska and enjoyed going Halibut fishing with his cousin Jerry Potter and his wife Sheryle.
In his later years he enjoyed the occasional ride with Rod Gould, hauling logs, and hunting with his grandson Jason Brownson.
Douglas served in the Army from 1951 to 1957 in Company A 35th Engineer Battalion.
As to Doug’s wishes, there will be no service held.
Douglas will be greatly missed by family and friends.
