Douglas Marion Matthews, age 78, died peacefully, September 12, 2021, in the home of his partner Patricia Matthews, with his son Gary Matthews and daughter Heidi Matthews by his side during his final days. He was born November 12, 1942 to Virginia Mildred Manning and Arthur Dale Matthews, in Lakeview, OR.
Doug lived a full life, enjoying music and sports during school. He sang and performed with music groups, and held the high school record for pole vaulting at Douglas High School when he graduated. After school, he joined the US Navy and served as a submarine sonarman traveling the world under the sea. After finishing his commitment to the US Navy and discharged with honor, he returned home to Roseburg where he married and fathered his two children. He worked as a shovel operator for logging companies in Douglas County, and was well known as the “best shovel operator” of his time.
In his free time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, singing and playing guitar and harmonica, and telling jokes to his friends and family. He was very hard working but also took time to enjoy life.
Doug was preceded in death by his wife Donna Matthews, brother Marshall Matthews, and parents. He is survived by his partner Patricia Matthews, son Gary Matthews, daughter Heidi Matthews, step-daughter Sarah Morris and step-son Shawn Morris, 2 grandsons and 2 great-grandsons, as well as many step-grandchildren.
Doug will be greatly missed by his family and friends who loved him dearly.
A Celebration of Life will be held at River Forks Park at 3 p.m. on September 25, followed by a potluck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.