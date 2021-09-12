Douglas Tyler Crince "Danced into Heaven" on Sept. 1, 2021. He led a life filled with a lot of love, a lot of joy and yes, pain and sorrow. Yet, as he endured these times, he learned a lot along the way. He helped others to choose Love and Joy over their pain and sorrow. He worked many jobs Along the Way. He helped his mother Linda run their cab company. He also thoroughly enjoyed helping his mother Linda raise his children, Along the Way. He worked at the Roseburg Rescue Mission as a Men's Ministry Director for 7 years. He was one of the primary caregivers to his mother-in-law, Tina Brown Along the Way. He spent countless hours impacting lives of those around him with not only just his love and kindness but with his wisdom and grace Along the Way. The best evidence of his love, laughter and joy is seen in his children as they continue his legacy of sharing the same love, laughter and joy to others Along Their way. He was met "Across the River" by his parents Linda Crince-Yates and Harold Crince and other family and friends. He is "Hovering" over his beloved Wife Maria Crince; His children, Josh L. (granddaughter Lecia) Jordon Crince, Jody Crince and Partner Nathan P, Johnathon Crince (grandson Jasper), Sam & Grace Rodriguez, Angelia Rodriguez, Sky W. and Justin B; Sister Lilli Crince and her partner Blake Webster, and nephew Bennett Webster; Brother Shane C. and Partner Gene W.; Uncle Tim & Stephanie Landis; Cousins Megan, Timmy and Nick Landis; Stepfather Robert Yates, Michael Lee; Rena and Andrew Huntington; Our "Other" Parents Ken and Lois Deatherage and Grandparents to our Kids; Along with Our Church on the Rise family, and his many friends Along the way... A Celebration of Life will be Oct.2, 2021 at Stewart Park Pavilion 12-4 p.m.
