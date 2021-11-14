Douglas Elroy Wilkerson died on Nov. 4, 2021, at his home in Roseburg. He was surrounded by family and died peacefully at the age of 96. He was one of the oldest WWII-era veterans in the United States.
Mr. Wilkerson was born on May 4, 1925, in Gooding, Idaho, and spent most of his formative years in Montana. He graduated from Darby High School in 1942 and immediately enlisted in the U.S. Army. Mr. Wilkerson served with distinction in the Pacific, as a crew member on transport aircraft delivering troops and supplies to U.S. bases in the Aleutian Islands west of Alaska. He was discharged from the Army in 1945, and returned to Montana to attend college. In 1950, he was awarded a bachelor of science by the University of Montana. In 1951, Mr. Wilkerson was married to Suzanne Myers, a marriage that lasted until Suzanne’s death in 2011. Mr. Wilkerson married Thalya Kittelman in 2015.
During the late 1940s, Mr. Wilkerson was one of the earliest smoke jumpers in the U.S., training in Montana to parachute into range fires as a means to quickly provide an early attack on forest fires. In the 1960s and 1970s, during his summers off from teaching, he continued fighting forest fires as an employee of the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service. Mr. Wilkerson was fascinated by the science of forest fires and in his last years was very concerned about the devastation range fires left in the Pacific Northwest.
Doug Wilkerson began his teaching career in 1957 in Homedale, Idaho. He taught science and math there and in Nyssa, Oregon, until 1966. In 1966, he was recruited by Roseburg High School (RHS) to start a forestry program. Mr. Wilkerson designed the curriculum and taught forestry at RHS until 1988. Many of his students went on to obtain college degrees in forest management and have played a significant role in forest conservation throughout the United States. His students called him Ranger Doug; and say his enthusiasm for the great outdoors and commitment to education made him one of the most popular teachers at RHS.
In addition to being an outstanding teacher, Doug Wilkerson was a coach. At RHS he was the head cross country coach and head track coach. His specialty was coaching discus, shot put, and javelin. He loved working with young athletes, staying in touch with them long after they left high school. Doug’s efforts yielded a number of state champions for RHS men and women. Many of those athletes went on to compete at the college level.
Mr. Wilkerson is survived by his wife Thalya Kittelman Wilkerson; children, Teresa Wilkerson Ficaretta, Jackie Wilkerson, and Bruce Wilkerson; step-children, Paul Johnson, T.C. Loomas, Shawn Fleeman, John Kittelman, Earl Kittelman, and Donna Lacour; grandchildren, Adam Whistler, Ryan Whisler, Hannah Whisler, Sean Whisler, Allison Troy, Andrew Troy, James Ficaretta, and Craig Wilkerson; and great-grandchildren Raziel Whistler, Colin Maldonado, Jackson DeRoss, Mallorie Whisler, Rosemary Troy, Annabelle Troy, and Adrian Troy.
A military funeral will be held at the Roseburg Veterans Cemetery on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Mr. Wilkerson’s name to the Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center in Roseburg.
