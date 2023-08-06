With great sadness, our family is announcing the passing of Gary Edward Moore “Dr. Moore” on July 26, 2023. From farm boy to renaissance man, Gary was born on May 15, 1935, to Edward Donald Moore and Audrey Ellen Heap (Moore). The wealth of his childhood was working hard with his brothers Nicholas Moore and Gregory Moore on his family’s Idaho Ranch: both brothers preceded Gary in death.

