With great sadness, our family is announcing the passing of Gary Edward Moore “Dr. Moore” on July 26, 2023. From farm boy to renaissance man, Gary was born on May 15, 1935, to Edward Donald Moore and Audrey Ellen Heap (Moore). The wealth of his childhood was working hard with his brothers Nicholas Moore and Gregory Moore on his family’s Idaho Ranch: both brothers preceded Gary in death.
As early as Junior high his athletic abilities started to shine. He and his teammates, including his best friend Jerry Henggeler and all-star Harmon Killebrew, won the 1952 American Legion Junior Baseball State Championship. He played quarterback for the New Plymouth Pilgrims, his favorite sport though was basketball. As quoted by the New Plymouth Sentinel, “Gary Moore, who was known to be a hard player to stop, played his usual top game,” played for Twin Falls, Idaho, as a starter his freshmen and sophomore years.
Junior and senior years, as captain he was a star on the court for the New Plymouth Pilgrims. As captain, he accepted awards for the All-State team these years in high school. It can’t go without mentioning, “Jerry Henggeler another top-scoring ace,” played right alongside him. Their friendship has lasted throughout all the years.
Gary earned basketball scholarships to both the University of Idaho and the College of Idaho where he played with Elgin Baylor and R.C. Owens. He graduated from the College of Idaho with degrees in mathematics, art and chemistry. His future took a fortunate turn when he was introduced to dentistry and was urged to change his career path.
During this time he met his first wife, Sharon Moon, his planning partner and mother to his four children. Sharon preceded him in death. He paid his way through Marquette University of Dentistry by using his persuasive talents as a nationally recognized, top salesman with the Kirby Vacuum Company. It took his charisma to get the chance to show homemakers how well the vacuum cleaned and make those sales.
In 1962, during the Cuban missile crisis, Gary volunteered for service with the United States Air Force. He was assigned to the dental corps- stationed in Great Fall, Montana, at Malmstrom Air Force Base. He spoke of the silos that housed missiles and how as part of his responsibilities he used forensics and dental records to help identify pilots killed in action.
In 1964, after his discharge, Gary started his search for laying down roots and opening a dental practice. He would fondly tell the story of how he came to Roseburg, Oregon. Upon that first visit, he found everyone he met was so nice, even though the dental office itself had two outdated chairs and equipment and was in the “failing downtown area.” He was determined to bring modern dentistry to Roseburg.
Soon after he purchased 14 acres on the edge of town. He built the Garden Valley Medical Center where he practiced until 1994. He had a vision for this area and help build the Sizzler Restaurant, Carl’s Jr and several other businesses located there still today. He helped persuade the county to put through Stewart Parkway, which changed the current layout of Roseburg’s city limits.
Gary enjoyed practicing dentistry, created lasting relationships with his patients and staff, and provided the highest standard of care for 30 years.
Before, and after, retirement he enjoyed traveling, painting, deer and elk hunting, trophy fishing, safari hunting and best of all golfing! His highlights were Pebble Beach and St. Andrews and of course spent much of his time at the Roseburg Country Club. Gary’s goal was to travel the world and he did just that. Some favorites were Delphi, Greece, King Valley, Australia and of course Ireland.
His family was the center of his life; He grieved when his oldest daughter Cheri Androschruk (Moore) died in 2002, which devastated the entire family. Gary’s daughters Margaret Wooton (Moore) and husband Dick Wooton, Loretta Johnson (Moore) and husband Russell Johnson and his son Michael Moore and wife Tami Moore, enjoyed countless gatherings, vacations and holidays with their wonderful father. He was always generous and there to give the best advice.
Michael Rokus, a longtime family friend, was part of many fun times and was there in a heartbeat to help. Gary’s second wife Darlene Fugate and her children have fond memories of Gary. Gary’s third wife, Joann Redding shared the last years with him enjoying many cruises and fun get-togethers with friends.
Gary has 10 grandchildren, Jason Moore, Joshua Androschuk, Jeremy Androschuk, Athlyn Wooton, Mathea Wooton, Michaela Hammerson, Brian Johnson, Jared Johnson, Samuel Johnson, Joel Moore and 11 great-grandchildren. Even in his final years, he enjoyed the laughter of children and the bustle of family events in the grand house he built for his family.
There will be a graveside service at Parkview Cemetery, New Plymouth, Idaho, on Aug. 19, 2023, at 10 a.m. with a celebration of life on Sep. 9, at 2 p.m. at the Roseburg County Club in Roseburg, Oregon. Friends and former patients please come to celebrate his life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.