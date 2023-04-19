Dr. William D. Bettis, a beloved member of our community passed away peacefully at home on March 3, 2023. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He was born in Roseburg, Oregon, on Nov. 13, 1943, to William and Lois Bettis. William spent his early years attending school in Fairbanks, Alaska, before graduating from Lathrop High School and the University of Alaska (Fairbanks). He then pursued his passion for dentistry, graduating from the University of Oregon Dental School in Portland, Oregon.
William served his country for two years in the U.S. Army at Fort Knox Kentucky before settling down with his wife Susan in Roseburg, Oregon. Together they raised three wonderful children, William, Helga (Chasteen) and Sean Bettis.
Later in life, he married Tiffany (Smith) with whom he raised three beautiful children, Billy, Grant and Deidra Bettis.
William is survived by his brothers, Gary (Linda) of Arkansas and Marty (Mary) of Alaska. William was a very proud grandfather to Naomi Chasteen, Lydia Chasteen, Grady Chasteen of Roseburg and Cody Chasteen (Erin) Chasteen of Portland. He was also recently blessed with a great-grandson, Lewis Chasteen of Portland.
William is preceded in death by his parents, his oldest son William and his wife Tiffany.
Beyond his passion for dentistry, William loved coaching kids in soccer, basketball, baseball and tennis. He also spent 20 years producing high school team wrestling polls and individual wrestling polls, they became known as the Bettis Polls. In 2020, William was awarded the Lifetime Service Wrestling Award and in 2021, was inducted into the Oregon Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. He believed in recognizing and celebrating the hard work of young wrestlers, giving them the recognition, they deserved.
After retiring from his dentistry, he missed his practice, his employees, other dentists but especially his wonderful patients.
William will forever be remembered for his dedication to his family, friends, the wrestling community, his kind, generous heart and loving spirit. May he rest in peace.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Roseburg Mat Club, PO Box 444 N.E. Winchester St. Roseburg, Oregon, 97470.
The Family will be having a private service to celebrate William’s life. If you would like to share stories or thoughts of him for the family to enjoy, please send them to: m.chasteen.gsd@gmail.com.
