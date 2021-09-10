Our loving father, Dresden Gideon Marquardt, passed away Sept. 1, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Gideon E. Marquardt, and mother, Etta A. Marquardt Johnson; sister, Barbara A. Cope, and great-grandson Matthew A. Eliason. He is survived by his sisters, Marietta P. Whitney, and Ruth L. Carrero; brother, Franz Lloyd (Butch) Marquardt; children, Sheree A. Frazier, Harlan L. Marquardt, Bruce A. Marquardt, Pamela D. Houck, Suzanne M. Jarvis, Richard A. Marquardt, and BreAnna Moore; 24 grandchildren, and 29 great-grandchildren.
Services will be Saturday, Sept. 11 at 5 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, located at 1864 NW Calkins in Roseburg. Will be placed to rest at Roseburg V.A. National Cemetery.
