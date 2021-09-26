Druer Lane Perry, age 74, passed away to be with our Lord Jesus on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at the McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center in Eugene, OR.
She was born in Monahans, TX, to John and Opal Higgins. Some of our favorite nicknames for her were Duke, Drue, Momma, Momma Drue, and Nona Nona. She leaves behind former husband Jerry T. Petty, daughter Elane MacDonald, son Larry Petty and wife Zelia; grandchildren Alissa Peters and husband Patrick, Joshua MacDonald and wife Jessica, Jonathan MacDonald and wife Caressa, Sierra E. Porter and husband Riley, Mikeal S. Briggs, Judson F. Briggs, Maliki H. Nicoson, Freedom P.N. Nicoson. Great-grandchildren; Gabe Westfall, Bo MacDonald, Cyaira Maddux, Lily MacDonald, Rayen MacDonald, Seanna Maddux, Kamdyn MacDonald, Israela Peters, Zaria Briggs. Sisters; Rose Saunders and husband Charlie, sister-in-law Sandra Higgins. Brothers; Johnnie Higgins and wife Brenda Sue, Ernest Higgins and wife Teresa. Nieces; Sherrie Gutierriz, Rachel Dominguez, Julie McLane and Corie Peeks. Nephews; Calley Nickell, Steven Nickell, John Higgins, Matthew Higgins, Karl Murray, Michael Higgins, and Daniel Higgins.
Momma Drue is preceded in death by her parents Opal and John H. Higgins, husband Richard Perry, brother Lester Higgins, sister Suzanne Nickell, son-in-law Bud MacDonald, great-granddaughter Lukaya Peters.
She will always be missed as a mom, sister, Nona Nona, aunt, friend and sister in Christ.
However, we know she is resting in the arms of love with her Savior.
Drue’s Celebration of Life will be held at the Riddle Open Bible Christian Center on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at 4 p.m.
Pastor Don Causey will be the officiant. Followed by finger foods and desserts.
Please visit www.wilsonschapel.com to leave the family fond memories and condolences.
