Duane Hagel Brown was born July 6, 1933, to Eva and Hagel Brown in Tokio, North Dakota. Duane had six sisters and one brother. Five of his sisters proceeded him in death; Del, Shirly, Eileen, Sally, and Linda and one brother Steve, leaving Bernice his only surviving sibling.
He married Jessie Fern Slayton, on Nov. 6, 1955, at the First Baptist Church in San Jose, California. They has three children, two girls and one boy. In 1956, Wilene Jo Insley of Roseburg, in 1959, Alan Duane Brown of Roseburg and in 1962, LaDonna Kay Vigil of Springfield. Nine grandchildren; Karenza, KaSandra, Kristie, Katherine, Ryan, Sean, Taylor, SaVanna and Tyler, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Most of the grandchildren live in the Roseburg area so the house was usually like a zoo, but we loved it.
In 1954, Duane and a classmate shared an apartment in Portland. Duane worked for the US Geological Survey and went to night school taking television service and repair. In 1955, Duane moved to San Jose, and worked at the Ford plant for three months, then went back to doing survey work, working in El Paso, Texas; Tucson, Arizona and Victorville, California on the air bases for the new B-52 bombers.
Back to San Jose, Duane went to work for Royal Crown Beverage until 1958. He then started working for Sunnyvale, California, Public Safety department which was both police and fire. Duane worked for McDonalds Wholesale/Western Beverage until 1965, when Duane applied/tested and was hired on to the Roseburg Fire Department where he worked for 25 years before he retired as Fire Chief in 1990, at the age of 56.
Duane was a board member for the Western Cascade Credit Union for 20 years and served on other boards for various clubs such as Moose on the Loose camper club.
Duane never retired from work, he just changed to rentals. Duane moved five houses, did several subdivisions and was always wheeling and dealing when it came to real estate. Duane’s other hobbies beside his rentals were being a taxi driver for the grandkids, collecting antique cars, driving in graffiti, and taking nursing home residents for rides in his 1950 Ford Convertible, traveling and spending several weeks in Mexico at a time, and camping with his sisters and their family.
A celebration of life will be March 3, at 2 p.m. at Westside Christian Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.