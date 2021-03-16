Durward Earnest Clements born December 29, 1938, went to be with our lord in Heaven on January 17, 2021, at the age of 83.
Durward worked at Roseburg Forest Products in Riddle for about seven years. He worked at the Sutherlin Post Office for a while and the telephone company in LA, California in the 50s. He was a veteran from the US Army and Army National Guard.
Ernie was living with his brother, Ralph Little. He was very compassionate, kind, friendly and cared about many people.
He is survived by his brothers Terry Clements and Ralph Little. He had four sisters, Cookie Shannon, Margaret Hance, Owana Fleming, and Bobbi Harms. He had two children, Carolyn Spaulding, Ernie Leroy Clements and grandchildren and many friends.
He is laid to rest in the Roseburg VA Cemetery. He will be missed by all.
He was laid to rest February 8th, 2021, following a full military honor service.
