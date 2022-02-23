Durwood Lee Sams, aged 85, hauled his last load of rock in the early morning hours of Feb. 14, 2022.
Durwood was born Feb. 27, 1936 to Ernie and Dorothy (Hickman) Sams in Dickinson, North Dakota. He married Marilyn Berkner in 1954 and together they welcomed a son and three daughters. They moved to Glide in 1963, and in 1967 he started Durwood Sam's Trucking.
Since beginning his business, Durwood has used his signature Honey Creek pink rock to build and maintain many of the roads in the surrounding area. Numerous forest roads were also built by him with Durwood's signature pink rock.
Durwood and Marilyn dissolved their marriage in 1989. In 2008, he married Glenda Holdsclaw, raising her two young children as his own. They remained married until his death.
Durwood is preceded in death by: his parents Ernie and Dorothy; his brothers Erling "Eugene", Dale, and Floyd Sams; his daughter Teresa "Terri" Hilscher; and his first wife Marilyn.
He is survived by: his wife Glenda; his brothers Roy "Eldon", David, Keith, and Jerrold Sams; his sisters Roberta Scott and Mary "Susan" Hewitt; his son Scott Sams; his daughters Vicki Cunningham and Julie Hanson; his stepchildren Alyssa Carr and Dennis "Wayne" Fuson; ten grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at a date to be announced later Arrangements in the care of Umpqua Valley Funeral Directors 541-537-9300
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.