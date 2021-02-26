Earl D. (Dwain) Rowland passed away peacefully on February 7, 2021 at the age of 85. Dwain was born in Elma, WA on January 13, 1936 to Arnold O. and Floreine B. Rowland but spent most of his early years in Porterville, CA. He graduated from Porterville Union High School in 1954. During and shortly after his high school years, Dwain worked at the local J.J. Newberry’s store. It was there that he would meet his one and only, Rose E. Crum, and they were married in December 1955 at the Golden Circle Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, NV. They celebrated their 65th anniversary last December. Dwain wasn’t good at remembering birthdays, but he never forgot an anniversary. Rose always got roses on their anniversary. Their love song was “Only You” by the Platters.
Dwain had been a member of the Army National Guard Reserves from March 1954 to June 1955, after which he enlisted in the United States Air Force. During his stint with the USAF, Dwain was stationed in Wyoming, Iceland and finally at McChord AFB in Tacoma, WA. He was honorably discharged at the rank of Senior Airman in June 1959. They started a family in June 1958 with the birth of their son, Rusty. In January 1960, they would move to Roseburg to be near Rose’s family. Their second son, Chris was born in October 1960.
After brief stints with Roseburg Lumber Co. and Roseburg Fire Dept., Dwain embarked on a career in sales. He began with Paul Jackson Wholesale and eventually became a licensed realtor in 1975. Dwain worked for over 40 years in Real Estate before retiring in 2019. During his career in Real Estate, he worked for Louise Evans Realty, 100 Valleys Real Estate, West Harvard Real Estate, Coldwell Banker NW Properties, and Prudential Real Estate which later became Berkshire Hathaway. He served as President of Douglas County Board of Realtors in 1988 and was Realtor of the Year in 2004. He was blessed with many friends and acquaintances throughout his career. Many, even from the early years, have reached out to us in the time since his passing, and for that we are so thankful.
Dwain loved golfing and he loved a good poker game. He found a second home at the Roseburg Country Club in 1981, where he was able to satisfy both of those passions. He loved tournament golf and his favorite tournament was the Abby’s Chapman, which he was able to play in for many years. He made a lot of good friends in his years of membership at RCC. We are so grateful to all that have reached out to us during this difficult time.
Dwain’s immediate survivors are his wife of 65 years, Rose; sons Rusty Rowland and Chris (Robin) Rowland; grandchildren Nathan Rowland, Susanna (Ryan) Stinson, and Tyler Rowland; great-grandchildren Mia Stinson, Aiden Wiley, Tyler Jo Rowland, Camden Stinson and Tara Rowland; and sister-in-law Connie (Phil) Johnson. He is also survived by many cherished friends who couldn’t possibly all be named here, but you know who you are and what your friendship meant to him.
Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Mercy Hospital ICU for their care and concern for Dwain and his family in his last days. A special thanks also for all the prayers and sympathy cards received from his many friends. Due to COVID concerns, and as per Dwain’s wishes, there will be no Funeral Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.