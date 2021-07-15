ED MANN
Celebration of life for Ed Mann will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 1p.m. at Stanton Park in Canyonville. We will be gathering to share our favorite memories, to laugh, to cry and remember a wonderful person. Please bring your favorite potluck dish and stories to share.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.