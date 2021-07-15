ED MANN

Celebration of life for Ed Mann will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 1p.m. at Stanton Park in Canyonville. We will be gathering to share our favorite memories, to laugh, to cry and remember a wonderful person. Please bring your favorite potluck dish and stories to share.

