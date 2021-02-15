Edna Louise Landers went home to be with the Lord on January 25, 2021. Born in Sentinel Oklahoma on February 3, 1924 to Drucie Josephine Harrison and William S. Stowe, Louise was the youngest child with five older siblings; brother, James Goodman and four sisters, Pauline Goodman, Billie Brashear, Anna Parr and Nealya Bruce.
In October of 1950, Louise married the love of her life and soul mate, Eugene (Gene) Monroe Landers. Together they raised their family while living in multiple locations due to Gene’s Air Force assignments, including Mississippi, Japan, New Jersey and California. When Gene retired from the Air Force they moved to Santa Barbara, California, where they stayed until 1979 when Gene retired from his job with the State of California. Despite ambivalence about leaving their wonderful church family at First Baptist Church in Santa Barbara, they moved to Roseburg, where Louise lived until her death.
While living in Santa Barbara, Louise worked at the cosmetic counter at La Cumbre Plaza Drug Store, a job she loved and excelled at.
Louise was known for making the tastiest food and hosting or catering large group meals and events, her perfectly matching outfits and extreme generosity and outpouring of love and support to those in need. She loved camping, hunting and traveling with her RV group from her church. Louise also loved owls, butterflies, sunflowers, Christmas decorations, family and friends.
Louise was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Gene; her eldest son Benny F. Hammel; and only daughter, Peggy Lee Boomershine.
Louise is survived by three sons, Dennis G. Landers (wife Maerie Bucharelli Landers), Paul A. Landers and Thomas J. Landers (wife Jennifer Sears Landers); grandsons, Levi Lee (wife Tamara Lee) and Lee Hammel; and granddaughters, Keleen Wright (husband John Wright), Danielle Louise Landers; step-grandchildren, Heather Fisher, John Riffel, and Sonny Garcia; numerous great and great-great-grandchildren; special friends Hazel Vermillion and Donna Wiser; and wonderful neighbor and friend Larry Davison.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you contribute to Wellspring Bible Fellowships missionary programs in Roseburg. Louise attended Wellspring Bible Fellowship for 42 years and loved her church deeply.
A memorial service for Louise Landers will take place at the Well Spring Bible Fellowship on Saturday, February 20th, 2021 at 1:00 o’clock p.m. There will be a live stream of the service for those who are unable to attend. http://wbf.church/
Well Spring is located at 2245 NW Kline St, Roseburg, OR 97471.
