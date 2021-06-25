Edward John “Bob” Birkenfeld, Jr., 89, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon died November 17, 2017 after suffering a stroke.
Virginia Marie “Gina” Birkenfeld, 91, passed away peacefully November 18, 2019 at her daughter’s home in Vancouver, Washington.
The Birkenfelds were married 71 years before Bob’s unexpected passing.
The family held graveside service to honor Bob and Gina on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the Silver Creek Cemetery in Randle, Washington.
Bob was born on January 8, 1928 in Clatskanie, Oregon, as the son of Olive (Edmonds) and Edward J. Birkenfeld, Sr. His grandfather was the founder of and namesake for the small community of Birkenfeld in Columbia County, Oregon. During his 8th grade year, Bob’s family moved to Randle, Washington where he would meet the love of his life.
Gina was born on March 28, 1928 in Tacoma, Washington, as the third of four children to Emerson Duane “Bill” and Marie Elvira “Elvy” (Nelson) Hickey. She was raised in Randle as an outgoing blue-eyed beauty.
Before they met, Bob and Gina built strong values that each brought to the relationship including enjoyment of the outdoors, strong friendships, sensibility, and hard work. These values began early, and missteps were subject to teasing, as shown in a story often told:
During the summer of 1943, Gina (age 15) and her best friend Frances Pittman (McMahan) volunteered for fire lookout to cover for those off fighting the war. The 5,180’ summit Council Bluff Lookout station is gone, but the path the girls hiked up and down that summer to refill their water supply remains (Trail #117, Gifford Pinchot National Forest, WA).
Local press from August 12, 1943 backs up further details about the summer Gina spent on fire watch with her best friend: One evening, getting lost in fog, Gina could not find the path back to the summit.
Nightfall was coming. She decided to spend overnight perched on a fallen log crossing a stream because it must be a place safe away from wild animals. “About 100 men were secured to hunt for her.” -Girl Lookout Lost in Wilds, but Found, Lewis County Advocate. Whenever the story was retold during their marriage, Bob would chip in to tease her that sleeping on a path animals use to cross the stream was not the best decision she ever made.
Nevertheless, Gina earned position of salutatorian of her class. The sweethearts were married on November 1, 1946, at age 18, shortly after graduation.
Their first financial success was a small restaurant, The Randle Lunch. Gina’s cooking was a hit and profitable although Bob gave away milkshakes to friends when he could.
Gina and Bob first moved to Myrtle Creek in 1947, where they raised four daughters. Together they owned and operated Southern Logging Co., Inc. from 1967 until retiring in 1996 at age 68.
They filled their lives with a love of family, work, life-long friends, and adventure. Gina oversaw the building of the family home in Tri-City and a vacation home in Bend, OR, where the family spent quality time together skiing and golfing. Gina and Bob enjoyed hosting dinner and card parties. Blackjack and duplicate bridge were her go-to games.
Throughout the 71-year marriage, Bob enjoyed growing tomatoes, which Gina turned into BLTs.
They enjoyed watching and cheering on the Oregon Ducks and Seattle Mariners.
Above all, Bob was an enthusiastic Portland Trailblazers fan where he was a season ticket holder for over 20 years. He also took up recreational cycling and completed Cycle Oregon at age 70. Just prior to retirement, he purchased a farm in the South Myrtle area and spent many days in the spring and summer atop his John Deere tractor harvesting his hay fields and tending to the trees he planted.
Late in the marriage, when vision issues plagued Gina, she displayed her courage in stepping up to life’s challenges. She maintained her beauty but was known to quip “growing old isn’t for sissies.”
Bob was Gina’s sole caregiver from 2009 until his unexpected passing in 2017. On losing her husband of 71 years (two years before her own passing), she would say with a sigh “I do miss his arms around me.”
Bob and Gina are survived by four daughters: Judy Sjogren of Vancouver, Wash.; Carol Berl of Belvedere, California; Boni (Ward) Buringrud of Seattle, Wash.; and Kim Birkenfeld of Miami, Florida; grandchildren: Eric and Carrie Sjogren; Bob’s sister Clarice McDonald, and other extended family. They are also survived by special nephew Kris DeWalt.
Bob and Gina were preceded in death by first-born infant daughter Christine Lynn, their parents, Gina’s three siblings, and son-in-law Howard Berl.
