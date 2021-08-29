Edward E. Barnes passed away on August 8, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Barbara A. Barnes; his children, Steven Barnes, Brian Barnes and wife Amelia Barnes, Crystal Haskell-Ohnesorgen, and Diana Haskel and husband Paul Rice; along with his 10 grandchildren, Ty, Katlyn, Monique, Christopher, Riley, Brandon, Andrew, Joshua, Nathan, Genevieve, great-grandson Cash, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Edward's burial will take place Wednesday, September 1 at 1 p.m. at Roseburg V.A. National Cemetery, preceded by a service at 2 p.m. at Roseburg Christian Fellowship, 1376 NE Walnut St., Roseburg, OR 97470
