Edward E. Barnes passed away on August 8, 2021. Survived by his wife Barbara A. Barnes his children Steven Barnes, Brian Barnes and wife Amelia Barnes, Crystal Haskell-Ohnesorgen and Diana Haskell and husband Paul Rice along with his 10 grand children Ty, Katlyn, Monique, Christopher, Riley, Brandon, Andrew, Joshua, Nathan, Genevieve and great grandson Cash as well as numerous nieces and nephews. His burial will take place Wednesday, September 1 at 1 PM at Roseburg VA National Cemetery preceded by a service at 2 PM at Roseburg Christian Fellowship 1376 N. East Walnut St., Roseburg, OR 97470
Latest News
