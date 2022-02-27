Edward George Frankenstein, 87, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Feb. 7, 2022, at his home. He was born July 18, 1934 in San Jose, California, to Edward and Leora (Hyden) Frankenstein. Edward attended and graduated from high school in Gilroy, California, and attended Hartnel College in Salinas, California. He worked and retired from Southern California Edison. Edward joined the US Air Force in 1953 until he retired in 1976. He was awarded the Silver Star, Bronze Star and the Vietnam Campaign Ribbon. Edward lived in Rialto, California and Hanford, California prior to moving to Winston, Oregon, 23 years ago. He enjoyed hunting and fishing for salmon and bass. Edward was a member of the Umpqua Fisherman’s Association. He attended the Church of Christ in Roseburg and First Southern in San Antonia, Texas. Survivors include his daughters, Julia Ann Frankenstein and Brenda W. Frankenstein; sons Gary Lee Frankenstein and Edward C. Frankenstein; stepdaughter, Bobbie Jo Geiser; brother, LeRoy Frankenstein and his wife Frances; grandson, Erik Lee Frankenstein. Edward was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 52 years, Lilian Frankenstein, on Feb. 11, 2011.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 4, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses. Interment with Military Honors will follow within the grounds of Roseburg Memorial Gardens. Those who wish may pay their respects from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 and Thursday March 3, 2022 at Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses. The family would like to thank Bobbie Jo Geiser for her care of Edward. Please visit www.wilsonschapel.com to leave the family fond memories and condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.