Edward Van Stinson left his earthly life to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 16, 2021, in Roseburg, Oregon.
Edward “Bud” was born Jan. 28, 1932, in Crescent City, California, to Katherine Shrank and William Stinson. He was the youngest of six children and the only son. After a tumultuous childhood and adolescence, Edward graduated from Roseburg High School in 1950, and began his military service in the U.S. Navy the same year.
Edward served in the Navy on board the USS Prairie in Korea during the Korean War, from 1950 until 1954. He met and married Mary Catherine Stinson (Morrison) in 1953 during his service, and they became parents to their first child, Theresa May, in 1954. Theresa was closely followed by two more children, William Edward in 1956, and Wayne Allen in 1958.
After his military service, Edward began work for Pacific Power and Light, where he worked for the rest of his career. Edward retired in 1991, but went back to work for the company as a contractor for a number of years later in his retirement.
The family moved often, following Edward’s work as a controller in the powerhouse at several powerhouse camps around Oregon and California, including Copco, California; Klamath Falls, Oregon; Toketee, Oregon; Prospect, and Roseburg. After retirement, Edward and Mary remained in Roseburg for the remainder of their lives.
Edward was an extremely active member of his various community groups. He volunteered for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, for Search and Rescue, and the Umpqua Lions. He was also a passionate member of the local Amateur Radio Club up until a few weeks before his death. Edward was a lifelong learner, and enjoyed growing his knowledge of most subjects. He became a Christian later in life, and spent many hours studying scripture and attending bible studies and church at Redeemer’s Fellowship in Roseburg. He was incredibly proud of his five granddaughters, and spent hours on the road with Mary attending games, concerts, recitals, and the like. He will be greatly missed by his family and his friends.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Mary, and his five sisters, Pauline, Maxine, Kathleen, Willamae (Billy), and Roseann. He is survived by his three children, Theresa (Bob) Young of Newport, Oregon; Bill (Sue) Stinson of Mesquite, Nevada; and Wayne (Kim) Stinson of Roseburg, Oregon. He is also survived by his five granddaughters, Demi (Matt) of Spokane, Washington; Chantel (Armand) of Salt Lake City, Utah; Kyra (Drew) of Newport, Oregon; Brenna (Trevor) of Bend, Oregon; and Sera (Justin) of Phoenix, Arizona; as well as his two great-grandchildren, Hadley and Mason.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to: Mercy Hospice Care, 2675 NW Edenbower Blvd., Roseburg, OR, 97471
Private ceremony for close family will be held at a later date. There will be no public service.
