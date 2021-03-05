Eleanor Ann Smartt passed away peacefully at her home in Elkton, Oregon, surrounded by loved ones, on February 26, 2021. Ellie’s life was full of family, friends, and her community.
Ellie was born in 1938 and grew up on a farm in Junction City, Oregon, with her older brother Edward and older sister, Lorna, father, Jake and step-mother, Frieda.
Ellie attended Oregon Teacher’s College in Monmouth and earned her teaching degree in 1960. Soon after graduating, she married her husband of 60 years, Tom. A year later son, Steve was born.
In 1962, the young family moved to Elkton where Tom began teaching. A few years later son, Scott was born.
In the early ‘70s, Ellie began an at-home Kindergarten program for the school district, driving all over the large district to support young learners. After several years with the Kindergarten and then teaching special education in the elementary school, Ellie started teaching 3rd grade, where she stayed until she retired.
Ellie combined her love of reading and education by starting a public library as part of the establishment of the Elkton Community Education Center.
Throughout Ellie’s life she and Tom enjoyed watching the Oregon Ducks track meets, basketball games and football games in Eugene, as well as watching a lot of them on television. She was a true Duck fan.
Ellie and Tom also enjoyed their pets, specifically their Boxers. There were very few years of their marriage that they did not own a Boxer.
Ellie and Tom also traveled frequently. They visited their children and grandchildren often. They also took trips to Italy, the East coast, and, most recently, Ireland. Ellie’s favorite place to visit was the Oregon Coast.
Ellie loved Elkton. She loved her friends that she knitted with, that she had a book club with, and that she met with at Tomaselli’s restaurant.
Ellie left behind her husband Tom; two sons, Steve, wife Kathy, and Scott, wife Angie; four grandchildren, Jake, Jodi, Kaleb, and Henry; six great-grandchildren, Maddox, Cy, Layla, Love, Nicquoia, and Piper, and Gus (their Boxer); as well as a huge community of extended family and friends. She will be missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her.
The Elkton Community Education Center is naming the library after Ellie.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the ECEC Library (PO Box 684, Elkton, OR 97436).
Services are pending. Details will be posted online and at the Elkton Post Office. Arrangements in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel.
