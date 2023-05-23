Our dear mother, Ann Meissner, sadly passed away on May 14, 2023, at the age of 92. She was a wonderful mother who was always there when we needed her through good times and difficult times. She was always only a phone call away. Ann also had many friends and was a well-loved member of the community in Roseburg, Oregon.
Ann was born in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Sep. 11, 1930. She moved with her parents to Sutherlin, Oregon, at the age of 14 and attended Laurelwood Academy. After graduation, she became the first woman to enlist in the US Army in Douglas County, Oregon. During her tour of duty in the Army she met her husband, Fred Meissner. Upon completing their duty service, they moved to Sutherlin, Oregon, to start and raise their family. They were happily married for 55 years.
Surviving are daughters Vickie Anderson and husband Ken, Mickie Barnett, and Kristie Livingood and husband Randel, grandchildren Bryan Barnett and Toby Barnett and wife Joy, Fr. Travis Russell S.J., Kendra Valdez and husband Daniel, great-grandchildren Aiden and Jase Barnett, Lilah and Azalea Valdez, brother Jim Crittenden and wife Sandra, and nephew Greg Crittenden and wife Barabara and adopted son Tom Wolford.
She lived an amazing life doting on family and friends. Mom will be forever in our hearts.
A service will be held on June 1, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church, 323 N. Comstock Road, Sutherlin, Oregon, 97479, with a military honors ceremony to follow at 3 p.m. at the Roseburg National Cemetery, VA Medical Center, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd, Roseburg, Oregon, 97401.
