Anne passed away peacefully just eight days after her 89th birthday. She goes on to join her late husband, Jack Nicholas, and her eldest daughter, Debbie. Anne leaves behind four children, 12 grandchildren and too many great-grandchildren to count.
As a young woman, Anne's studied at the University of Rochester. A job at the local paper launched her into a lifetime love of learning.
She was born and raised in Michigan, but after marriage and the birth of her first 4/5 children, Anne migrated to Roseburg, Oregon, in 1966. There, she and her family were steeped in the beauty of the northwest, taking frequent hikes and trips to the beach. Anne became highly active in the Roseburg community.
Anne was a long-time member the National Audubon Society, a member (and at one time president) of the League of Women Voters, a Friend of the Library, a volunteer with the Douglas County Museum Oral History Project, and a member of the United Methodist Church. Anne also worked with Roseburg City Council to bring the first public transit to town.
Anne spent most of her career in healthcare, including 20 years with the Roseburg Cancer Center.
In later years, she became a published writer. Anne wrote chronicling her life through thoughtful, poignant stories of her county life.
Anne loved without expectations and taught us to bloom where we are planted. Rest in peace, Anne Nicholas. You are loved.
There will be no formal service, but, in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to UMCOR (The United Methodist Committee of Relief) at umcmission.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.