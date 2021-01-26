On January 20th, 2021, Betty Lee Hanan went home to be with the Lord. She was surrounded by family as she passed. Those who knew her were blessed to be a part of the story of her life. Betty was born to Ella and Ralph Dawson in Alturas, CA in 1928. She married Richard E. Hanan in 1948, who preceded her in death in 1998.
Betty is survived by her five children, Richard E. Hanan Jr., C.W. Deborah L. Turner, Rebecca E. Delacruz, Mitchell R. Hanan and Suzanne K. Cox. Betty was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren she loved and adored.
Betty's life was full. She has many friends and family in and around the Roseburg area. An avid bridge player, Betty also enjoyed golf, music, art and entertaining friends and family. She also loved cooking large holiday meals and the times we all shared.
While we miss her dearly, Heaven is just a little brighter with her in it.
Betty will be placed with her husband at Roseburg Memorial Gardens.
