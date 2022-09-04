Ellen (Amy) Amaryllis Ruchaber went home to her Heavenly Father on Sunday, Aug. 14, at the age of 91, only three days shy of her 92nd birthday, due to complications of a stroke. She was born on Aug. 17, 1930, in Independence, Missouri, to Michael and Myrtle Friend. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Harry F. Ruchaber, both parents, four siblings and recently by her daughter-in-law Sandi Ruchaber (Gary) of Portland.

