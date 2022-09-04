Ellen (Amy) Amaryllis Ruchaber went home to her Heavenly Father on Sunday, Aug. 14, at the age of 91, only three days shy of her 92nd birthday, due to complications of a stroke. She was born on Aug. 17, 1930, in Independence, Missouri, to Michael and Myrtle Friend. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Harry F. Ruchaber, both parents, four siblings and recently by her daughter-in-law Sandi Ruchaber (Gary) of Portland.
Amy attended Community of Christ Church her entire life. She participated in the Women’s Ministry, helping with numerous youth and family camps over the years. She attended multiple Bible study classes during her life. She was a shining example of giving unconditional love to her family and friends. Those who knew her were blessed with her beautiful smile and loving kindness.
Amy would never turn down an opportunity to visit the Oregon Coast with family or friends for a walk on the beach to watch the sunset. She loved to quilt, taking pride in making a quilt for every family member as well as many friends. She also loved reading, listening to music and canning fruits and vegetables from her garden for her growing family in her younger life. She dearly loved her friends in her ladies’ card group and always looked forward to their monthly games, lunches and camaraderie. She also loved to play any kind of game and was very competitive playing with her friends at the Garden Valley Independent Living.
Amy is survived by her children, Rick (Carolyn) Ruchaber of Houston; Harry J. (Wanda) Ruchaber of Roseburg; Gary Ruchaber of Portland; Debra (David) Gregory of Winchester; Terry Ruchaber of Canyonville, eight grandchildren whom she loved dearly, as well as many great and great-great grandchildren. She will be lovingly missed by her family and friends, both near and far.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
