Ellen Pauline Handy went to be with the Lord in Heaven on May 8, 2023. She was born Oct. 13, 1954, in Caney, Oklahoma, to Drue and Charlene Crites.
Ellen was preceded in death by her infant twins Dustin and Donald, her son Anthony Brian Handy and her dad Drue Crites.
She is survived by her daughter, Angela Maria (Will) Jones, granddaughter Marriah (Holly) Bayless her grandson Marcellus (Enya) Bayless and granddaughter Wednesday, coming in Aug. Her son Michael (Blair) Handy and five grandchildren.
Also surviving are her mother Charlene Crites, brothers; Tony (Jeanette) Crites, Tim (Sharon) Crites. Sisters; Susan Chadd (David Robinson), Linda (Mike) Fisher, Ava (Ron) Bowles, Cindy (Joseph) Quinones, Naomi (Clay) Firestone, partner Jay Benefiel and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ellen attended Oakland Schools. her career was in restaurant services and she spent many years managing a major chain restaurant in Eugene, Oregon.
Camping, fishing and spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends was her favorite pastime.
Services will be held at Wilson's Chapel of the Roses in Roseburg, on Wednesday, May 17, with viewing at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m., with graveside service after to be held at 1:30 p.m., at Cedar Hills Cemetery in Oakland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.