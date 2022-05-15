Ellington F. "Linc" Guffy, Jr. was born May 21, 1929, in Nashville, Tennessee, to Ellington F. Guffy, Sr., and Mattie Mills Guffy, and died March 23, 2022, in Roseburg, Oregon. He married Thelma Hamacher in San Jose, California, in Jan. 1953. Linc was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, serving four years during the Korean War. He worked as a cabinet maker, and for 30 years at the PW Supermarkets in San Jose.
He could repair or build almost anything, but he loved nature and was happiest outdoors − fishing, hiking or just mowing weeds. He appreciated all of nature, saw beauty in the desert as well as the mountains, and enjoyed the annual trips across the U.S. visiting family in Kansas and Tennessee.
Loving him and missing him are Thelma, his wife of 69 years, four children and their spouses: Janet Bitter (Doug), Roseburg, Oregon, Sandra Mangin (Joseph), Arroyo Grande, California; Margaret Oropeza (Anthony), Salinas, California; David Guffy (Julie) Napa, California; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Linc was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church and supported it with his prayers, presence and gifts. He spent many hours painting and in work parties at the San Jose First UMC.
A celebration of life will be held at the Roseburg First United Methodist Church on Sunday, May 22, at 1 p.m. Donations in his honor may be made to the church or to the Roseburg FISH Pantry.
