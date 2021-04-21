Elsie "Irene" Marples of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on March 1, 2021 at the age of 95. Irene was born on October 9, 1925 in Little Rock, Arkansas to parents Simon and Ruby Warren.
At a young age, Irene's family relocated to Bristol, Colorado. There on the grade school playground is where she met George Marples Sr. They fell in love and on June 23, 1942 they were married. In 1954 Irene and George settled in Roseburg to raise their family.
Irene loved being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She found happiness in cooking, baking and sewing. She looked forward to family time, whether it was camping trips, BBQ's, holiday get-togethers or her grandkids and great-grandkids sporting events. Irene also loved to dance. She and George would dance every chance they got. They even took square dancing lessons at the Buckaroo Barn.
Irene and George were married for 77 years when she lost him. When he passed, he took a piece of her soul with him. Even though losing Irene is extremely hard, the family finds comfort in knowing she is dancing with George in Heaven.
Irene is survived by her son, George Marples, Jr. and wife Carlean; son, Charles "Rusty" Marples and wife Kathy; granddaughter, Carrie Keil and husband Wesley; grandson, Brian Marples and wife Amanda; grandson, Brian Luttrell and wife Pimchana; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID restrictions, the family chose to hold a private ceremony at Roseburg Memorial Gardens on Friday, March 5, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.