Elsie Mae (Ruotsinoja) Soderberg sprouted her heavenly wings at the age of 92, on June 8, 2023, as a result of a progressive illness. She was born a Kingston, Minnesota, “farm girl” on Feb. 16, 1931, to Wilhelm and Jennie (Wiisanen) Ruotsinoja. She joined three siblings, Evelyn, Arnold and Marian.
Elsie childhood stories include skating on the Crow River, swimming in local lakes, trips in the back of the family truck to deliver eggs to Minneapolis, church activities at Redeemer Lutheran Church and pursuing her love of music.
Her earliest instruments were the piano and trombone. In middle school, she was granted special permission to attend a neighboring school in Litchfield that had a band where her siblings were already attending high school. Her father, a reluctant farmer, decided to take on the general store in Kingston and later relocated the family to Duluth to operate another store.
Elsie graduated from Duluth High School in 1949. Her education continued at the University of Minnesota, Duluth, as a music and history major, graduating in 1953, prepared to be a music teacher. While at UMD, she toured the east coast as a member of an early music ensemble playing the harp, harpsichord and alto recorder. She also played the cello. Her senior piano recital with the UMD orchestra was the Shostakovich Concerto 1, Op. 35
Elsie’s first teaching job was in Iron River, Michigan, as a high school choral director. Her life as a Yooper had begun. Soon after, she was introduced to Ernest Soderberg on a blind date which was arranged by a fellow teacher. On June 18, 1955, Ernie and Elsie were married in Kingston, Minnesota, and started their life together in Iron River.
Their daughter Gwen was born in 1956, and Maribeth joined the family in 1958. Life was filled with gatherings of family and friends, with special memories made at the family cabins on Sunset Lake. Elsie was the director of the choir at First Lutheran Church in Iron River. In 1963, she returned to teach elementary music for the West Iron County Schools.
In 1969, the family moved to Myrtle Creek, Oregon. Soon after, Elsie discovered an organ teacher and pursued her calling as an organist at Faith Lutheran Church in Roseburg, until retiring in 2017. She also taught piano lessons to many students in South Douglas County and accompanied solo and ensemble performances. She was known to pick up her students at the bus stop at the end of Meadow Lane, feed them milk and cookies and then move on to lessons.
In 2014, Ernie and Elsie sold their home in Myrtle Creek and moved to the Linus Oakes Retirement Village. Ernie passed soon after and Elsie began her new life building additional friendships and staying connected with beloved friends. She will be remembered for her grace, humble ways, kindness, welcoming smile, desire for adventure, silliness and Finnish sisu.
Besides her active involvement at Faith Lutheran Church, she was a member of the Valentine Chapter of the Eastern Star and the South County Birthday Club.
Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, Ernie (2014), her sisters Evelyn (2017), Marian (2013) and Arnold (2013).
Her legacy has been left to daughters Gwen (Randy) Soderberg-Chase and Maribeth (Joe) Polito, grandchildren Jonathon (Yoko) Soderberg, Collin (Joyce Pieretti) Soderberg, Kristin Dodge, Dustin (Erin) Whitaker and Mallory (Elijah Dunnavant) Whitaker. Great-grandchildren include Megumi, Emiko, Trevor, Lucia, Malachai, Peter, Chloe, Owen, Eloise and Dorothy. Many nieces and nephews were also dear to her heart as were many family members who have preceded her in death.
The family would also like to acknowledge a deep appreciation to Aimee Randall Baker and Kelly Keller who helped take care of Elsie with much love and attention during the past 15 months.
Services will be held on July 8, at Faith Lutheran Church, 820 W Kenwood, Roseburg, with music beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions can be made to Faith Lutheran Church, Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley, Lane County Youth for Christ, Umpqua Valley Youth for Christ, or a non-profit of your choice.
