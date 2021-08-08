Elsie went to be with her Lord on July 13, 2021, one day after her 86th birthday. She was born in Carthage, Jasper County, Missouri on July 12, 1935 to Gene and Effie Knight, who both preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughter Michele (Kim) Freeburn, of Salem, Oregon; nephews Jay (Trudy) Bryant of Riddle, Oregon, Devri Bryant of North Bend, Oregon, Stanley (Victoria) Fields of Portland, Oregon; great-nieces Amber (Charles) Watson, and Patricia (John) Ireland, both of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, and BreeAnna Bryant of Riddle, Oregon; granddaughters Brenda (Brent) Jones, Sheridan, and Sarah (Shane) Mestas, of Dallas; 6 great-nieces and nephews, 10 great-great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-great-granddaughter.
Elsie was preceded in death by husbands George Paroz and Harold Fields, and sister and brother-in-law Phyllis and Wesley Bryant.
Elsie was a member of the Open Bible Cristian Center, baptized by Pastor Don Causey. She was an avid bowler in the "Leftovers League" at Nickle Bowl, and a volunteer for the Riddle Senior Center for 11 years.
Elsie worked as a policewoman in North Bend, at Georgia Pacific Mill in Coos Bay, and Roseburg Forest Products in Riddle, where she retired after 29 years and was an active union for over 50 years.
Elsie loved her family and friends with an open and forgiving heart. And she loved her dogs equally; survived by Gidget.
Her family would like to thank her local "family" and "yard" family for their friendship, love and care that you have shown our Mother and Aunt for the past 50 years. We are sure she left a hole in your hearts and lives as large as the one she has left in ours.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Riddle Community Center on Sept 11, 2021, from 1-3 p.m. Please join us for a lite luncheon. We invite you to bring your favorite stories and favorite "Elsie" dessert.
Celebration of Life is to be held from 1-3 p.m., Sept. 11, 2021, at Riddle Community Center, 123 Parkway St., Riddle, Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.