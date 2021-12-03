Elva (Jones) Davis of Roseburg, Oregon, in the presence of family peacefully went home with her Lord and Savior on Nov. 30th, 2021, after battling cancer and kidney failure. She was born Feb. 5, 1930 to Adolph and Helen (Wanek) Kreshel (deceased) of Tobias, Nebraska, along with three siblings: Melvin Kreshel (deceased), Ken and Bonnie Kreshel of Wilber, Nebraska, and Phyllis (Franklin) Hronik of Seward, Nebraska. She has three children, Lewis Jones (Wendy) of Idaho, Lowell Jones (Debbie) of Idaho, and Jodi Holzer (Chuck) of Umpqua, she has five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She graduated from Wilber high school, obtained her normal teaching license at 17 years of age and taught four years in rural country schools in Nebraska, she obtained her B.S. in education from University of Nebraska, Lincoln (1956). Master’s in Education from UO, (1963) and taught for the Portland Public Schools for four years, married her late husband Lowell E. Jones (1959-1988), then moved to Roseburg, Oregon, where she made her home in Garden Valley. She taught the remainder of her teaching career at Rose Elementary School in Roseburg, Oregon, and retired in June of 1990. She taught a total of 43 years. She remarried (1991) and is preceded in death by Robert A. Davis. She was a square and round dancer for many years through the Buckeroo Barn, as well as an avid pinochle player with Mercy and the Roseburg Senior Center.
She was a member of: Roseburg Alliance Church, Umpqua Quilters Guild, Roseburg Senior Center, and a lifetime member of the Riversdale Grange. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of gifts that a memorial donation be made in honor of Elva Davis to Focus on The Family at 1-800-232-6459, as she supported their ministry to children and families.
Private Graveside will be held Tuesday, December 7, at Roseburg Memorial Gardens at 10 a.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow, which will be held at Roseburg Alliance Church at 2 p.m.
