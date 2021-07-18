Emerson Harold Hall, 85, of Winston, Oregon, passed away at his home on Sunday, June 6, 2021, with his family present.
He was born August 10, 1935 in Fort Dodge, Iowa, to Harold Hall and Alice (Simonson) Hall. His early life was spent in Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. In 1953 he graduated high school in Shenandoah, Iowa, then enrolled at Carroll College in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Between his junior and senior years, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving mostly in Korea. Upon discharge, he resumed his education at Carroll, finally earning a Bachelors degree in Biology in 1959.
Emerson worked a short time for Retail Credit Union, after which he moved to California, where he earned his certificate in education and began teaching.
On August 4, 1962, he married Gloria Gail Fritts. They had four sons: Gene, David, Matthew and Eric. Emerson and his family eventually moved to Roseburg, Oregon, where he settled and taught at Green Elementary. He later earned his Masters Degree, and became principal first at Dillard Elementary School, then Winston Middle School, and finally, McGovern Elementary until his retirement in 1998.
While still a boy, Emerson saw a magician perform at his grade school in Minnesota and immediately became fascinated with magic. He pursued that interest performing as a magician for family, friends, and later professionally for numerous organizations. His other interests included traveling, and working out at the Roseburg YMCA.
Emerson is survived by his wife Gloria and three of their sons: David, Eric, Matthew and his wife Kim, grandchildren, Anthony, Antonia, and Jackson. Gene recently preceded him in death. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Judy Larsen, and her husband Wayne of Fallbrook, California, and a brother Wendell Hall of Roseburg.
A celebration of life pot luck will be held Saturday, July 31, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Winston Riverbend Park. Water, plates and utensils provided. Please bring a chair for the planned activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.