September 13th, 1943 - March 8th, 2021
Emily I. La Duke was called home to our Lord on Monday, March 8th, 2021 in the comfort of her own home with family by her side. She was born September 13th, 1943 to Walter Thibedeau and Ethelyn Groves.
Emily, to all who knew her, was a spunky and loving individual who touched the lives of many. She married Leroy La Duke Sr. and lived out the rest of her life happily in Melrose. Emily enjoyed the great outdoors, painting, and spending time with her friends and family.
Emily was preceded in death by her father Walter Thibedeau; mother, Ethelyn Groves; and younger brother Danny Tibadeu.
Emily is survived by Danny Free and wife Tammy Lyons, Mark La Duke and wife Autumn La Duke, Leroy La Duke; daughters, Carol La Duke and husband Joshua Mulvaney, and Ronda La Duke Roseburg. She is also survived by grandkids, Brittany La Duke and fiancé Michael Heichel, Destinee Eisenstein-O’Hara and husband Logan O’Hara, Noel Eisenstein and boyfriend Riky Thompson, Matt La Duke, Autumn Burback and husband Jacob Burback, Travis La Duke, Gage Lyons and fiancé Maddison DeBacca, John Lyons and girlfriend Makenna Barr all of Roseburg, Oregon. Emily is also survived by five great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their continuous love and support throughout this tragic time. As of right now there are no funeral arrangements but, there will be a celebration of life with the date to be determined.
