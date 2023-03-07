Emma was born May 25, 1942, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She was one of five children born to Carl and Sarah Long.
Updated: March 7, 2023 @ 8:52 am
She moved around frequently and found herself in California in 1957, when she met the love of her life in January. On March 31 she married Robert Clayton Tousley in a ceremony in Yuma Arizona.
During her younger adult years, she worked a variety of jobs. She worked in restaurants as a waitress, cleaned houses, worked on a catering truck, and worked in drywall for quite a few years with Robert and her brothers. Emma was a hard worker and was willing to do just about anything to keep the household running and spotlessly clean!
She enjoyed gardening, flowers, quilting, beading, crafting, and spending time with her family. Ask anyone, her hydrangeas were the best! All the girls in the family own jewelry she created. She loved making jewelry until her eyesight did not allow it anymore.
Emma passed away on Feb. 10, 2023, at the age of 80 in Roseburg, Oregon. Emma was proceeded in death by her daughter Beverley Kay, husband Robert, parents Carl and Sarah Long, brother’s Ron and Don and sister Carolyn.
Emma is survived by her children Robert Tousley, Donna Tousley-Reynolds, Darryl Tousley, Sarah Lewis, and her sister Linda Castor. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Angela and Derrick Tousley, Kyle Reynolds, Kayla Reynolds Cypra, Shimeeka Yearick, Tristan Fleetwood, Beau and Brandon Lewis. Great-grandchildren Khloe Reynolds, Brayden and Bentley Yearick.
Emma was laid to rest alongside Robert at Eagle Point National Cemetery on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
