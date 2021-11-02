Emma left this world to be in the arms of Jesus and other family who have gone before her on Oct. 27, 2021. She passed quietly with family around her.
Emma was born to Orville and Ella Griffith Aug. 10, 1932, in Ashland, Kentucky and grew up in the same area. She was the seventh child of the Griffith family. As a child she loved following her dad around helping him with the farm work and the horses.
Emma and George met at a small country schoolhouse where a church service was being held in Garner, Kentucky in late January 1948. Emma was spotted by George and his brother Royce during the service and there was a race to meet her as soon as the service concluded. George won, and they were married on May 15, 1948.
The years that followed brought seven children and as they followed George’s construction work, they have lived in several states including Kentucky, Ohio, Nebraska, Texas, Washington, and Oregon where they have spent the past 60 plus years.
Emma’s family gives her the claim to greatest “Kentucky-style” cook. Her most notable talents lay in her biscuits and gravy, coleslaw, potato salad, and the #1 favorite of everyone was her fried chicken. Her kitchen looked like Mrs. Santa Claus’s at Christmas time while she, Sandy and whoever else stepped in, would make every kind of candy and cookies imaginable.
She loved babies, never being happier than when she was holding and taking care of babies, spoiled her grandkids, loved country gospel music, roses, butterfly bushes, and cardinals.
She was a hard worker her whole life, always putting others before herself. She worked undercover at General Electric making “light bulbs” (bombs!) during World War II. She spent many years as a caregiver in private and nursing homes. She also worked in housekeeping for Mercy Hospital for 15 years. Her greatest work however was in joyfully taking care of her family.
Emma is survived by her children; Linda and Alfred Sizemore, Harold and Mary Phillips, Sandy and Joe Sr. Sizemore, Grady and Gisele Phillips, Danny and Kathy Phillips, Debbie and Mark Hansen, Doug and Dori Phillips, 23 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband George, four sisters and two brothers.
Services will be held at noon on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at the Roseburg Alliance Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.