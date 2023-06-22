Eric Gardiner Wilson Jun 22, 2023 Jun 22, 2023 Updated 13 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Eric Gardiner Wilson, age 89, passed away on June 15, 2023, surrounded by his loving friends and family. Eric is survived by his wife Donna Wilson, two daughters and four sons.He is preceded in death by one son. Eric had 16 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.Eric worked at Hanna Nickel Mine for 39 years and truly loved fishing and hunting.The arrangements are under the direction of Sutherlin Chapel of the Roses, 541-459-2281. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular TapesTrees going up at Fir Grove Park Garden Valley Farmer's market offers unique products every Sunday Man jailed for murdering daughter-in-law Ask a Master Gardener: Indeterminate and determinate tomatoes A new camp teaches youths how to play guitar TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Planned tree falling in Sutherlin sparks outcry UCC performs Ring of Fire Acclaimed pianist performs benefit concert Sunday Man arrested for allegedly stealing tips Dream Center hosts Summer Fun Raiser
