Eric Kenneth Cutts

Eric was born at Eglin Airforce Base in Florida. At the age of 49 he ended his life in Roseburg, Ore.
In his early years Eric lived in Florida and Thailand before his family settled in Kent, Wash. After high school Eric obtained his helicopter pilot license and dabbled in heli-logging and spraying until he returned to Kent and worked with his father at the family pressure disk business. The family relocated the business to Roseburg, Oregon in the late 1990s.
Eric was a talented machinist learning from and working beside his father and self-learning newer machinery. He was tenacious, especially when it came to fixing machinery, cars and computer systems. Eric enjoyed exploring the outdoors of the Pacific NW and Canada with his wife and loved fishing. He will be remembered for his gentle soul, sense of humor and his talent at grilling an amazing steak.
Eric is survived by his wife, Kimberly Cutts; parents John and Nancy Cutts; brothers Michael and Terry Cutts.
No memorial service is planned.
